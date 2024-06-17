Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet amid political turmoil; check details

Jonathan Lis from Haaretz reported that some issues previously handled by the war cabinet will now be discussed within the security cabinet, while more sensitive decisions will be addressed in a smaller consultation forum.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (June 17) officially dissolved his six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official confirmed. This decision, reported by various news organisations, followed the departure of centrist former general Benny Gantz from the government.

The dissolution was widely expected due to pressure from Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition partners. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had demanded inclusion in the war cabinet, a move that could have further strained relations with international partners, including the United States.

This political shift occurs as protests against Netanyahu's government and its handling of the conflict with Hamas intensify.

Protesters are staging a week of protests, aiming to force an election before the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack. The public outcry reflects growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's leadership during the ongoing conflict.

The move to dissolve the war cabinet marks a significant development in Israeli politics, highlighting the complex dynamics within Netanyahu's coalition and the increasing pressure from both domestic and international fronts.

