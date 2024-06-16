Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident during the Euro 2024 festivities, German police were forced to shoot a man wielding an axe who was threatening fans near a Hamburg fan park.

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    Chaos erupted near a Hamburg fan park during Euro 2024 when German police were compelled to shoot a man brandishing an axe and threatening fans. The incident, captured on video, has sparked concerns about safety and security at the popular gathering spot for football enthusiasts. Authorities acted swiftly to neutralize the threat, ensuring the safety of the fans and maintaining order during the ongoing European Championship.

    German police have confirmed that a man wielding an axe and an incendiary device was shot following an incident near the Reeperbahn district in Hamburg, where Sunday’s Euro 2024 game between Poland and the Netherlands is scheduled to take place at the Volksparkstadion.

    The incident occurred close to the city centre, approximately four miles from the stadium, as thousands of Dutch fans gathered in the area before heading to the match. The situation prompted authorities to clear the area around 12:30 PM local time after a police officer was reportedly attacked.

    Riot police quickly intervened, and the assailant, armed with both an axe and a bomb, was disarmed and injured. Nearby members of the public reported hearing four loud bangs during the incident. In a statement, local police said, "There is currently a major police operation at St. Pauli. According to initial findings, an individual threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. Police officers then used their firearms."

    "The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment," the statement added. It remains unclear whether the attacker was a football supporter.

