Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar concluded his first India visit after talks with EAM S. Jaishankar on security, trade, and tech. They affirmed a zero-tolerance stance on terror and discussed the Gaza Peace Plan, signing an MoU on training.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar concluded his maiden visit to India on Tuesday, which saw wide-ranging discussions on areas such as security, agriculture, trade and investment, defence and emerging technologies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wide-Ranging Discussions on Strategic Partnership

In an official statement, the MEA said, "Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, paid a two-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India as Foreign Minister. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in New Delhi today. The Ministers held productive and detailed discussions encompassing the entire spectrum of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. They also reviewed the ongoing cooperation in domains including political, security, agriculture, trade and investment, defence and people-to-people ties, as well as critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, cyber security and AI."

Focus on Counter-Terrorism and Regional Developments

The statement highlighted that on the shared challenge of terrorism, both Ministers reaffirmed ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar shared Israel's perspective and views on developments in West Asia and the Gulf. EAM expressed India's support for the Gaza Peace Plan, welcomed the return of hostages and expressed hope that the Peace Plan paves the way for a durable and lasting solution.

Bilateral Agreements and Global Cooperation

The statement noted that both Ministers also discussed other global developments and furthering cooperation in multilateral fora. EAM and FM Sa'ar witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Other Key Engagements

During his visit to India, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and paid a visit to the Haifa Chowk Memorial. (ANI)