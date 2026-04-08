Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid has fiercely criticized PM Benjamin Netanyahu, stating Israel was excluded from the US-Iran ceasefire talks. Lapid called it an unprecedented 'political disaster' and a complete failure of Netanyahu's leadership.

The leader of the Opposition in Israeli Parliament, Yair Lapid on Wednesday questioned Israeli PM Benjamim Netanyahu's position after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, saying that Israel was not even on the table when this was decided. Lapid said that the Israeli military carried out everything that was asked of it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed immensely.

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In a post on X, he said, "There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn't even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security. The military carried out everything that was asked of it, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn't meet a single one of the goals that he himself set. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu wrought due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning." לא היה אסון מדיני כזה בכל תולדותינו. ישראל לא היתה אפילו ליד השולחן כשנעשו החלטות הנוגעות לליבת הבטחון הלאומי שלנו. הצבא ביצע את כל מה שביקשו ממנו, הציבור הציג חוסן מדהים, אבל נתניהו נכשל מדינית, נכשל איסטרטגית, לא עמד באף אחת מהמטרות שהוא בעצמו הציב. ייקח לנו שנים לתקן את… — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 8, 2026

Israel Backs US Decision

Earlier in the day, Israel backed the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula. A statement from the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said, "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks' subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world."

Offensive in Lebanon to Continue

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah which has been backed by Iran. "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement said. (ANI)