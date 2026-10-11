Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero and will award him Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. Machchhar averted a potential catastrophe on a flydubai flight after being attacked by his co-pilot.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday (local time) praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage in averting a potential catastrophe aboard a flydubai flight on September 30 and announced that he would confer Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism on him following his recovery.

In a post shared on X, Herzog described Machchhar as a hero of Israel, India and humanity, and said he looked forward to welcoming the pilot to Jerusalem once he regained his strength. “Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity! In my letter to you which you received over the weekend, I shared our prayers for your full and speedy recovery,” Herzog said.

'You are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity'

"As I wrote in my letter, I look forward to welcoming you to Jerusalem once you regain your strength. On behalf of the people of Israel, I would be honoured to present you with Israel’s highest recognition of civilian heroism, the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he added.

Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity! In my letter to you which you received over the weekend, I shared our prayers for your full and speedy recovery. As I wrote in my letter, I look forward to welcoming you to Jerusalem once you regain your strength. On behalf of the people of Israel, I would be honored to present you with Israel’s highest recognition of civilian heroism, the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 10, 2026

Heroics Strengthen India-Israel Ties

In a letter dated October 4, Herzog expressed gratitude for Machchhar’s exceptional courage and determination in steering the aircraft to safety and averting a catastrophe for the passengers on board. “While the unfolding of events reads like a thriller, one can only imagine the true sense of terror and grave urgency that overwhelmed the cockpit as you struggled midair for your very being. Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess,” Herzog wrote.

He also drew a parallel between Machchhar’s bravery and the role of Indian troops who fought to liberate cities in the Holy Land more than a century ago, saying the pilot would become a treasured part of Israel’s history and further strengthen the ties between India and Israel. "Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, forever becoming a part of Israel's history. You too, Captain Machchhar, will henceforth be a treasured part of our people's history, further amplifying the warmth and connection between the Republic of India and the State of Israel," he wrote.

"As you slowly begin your journey towards healing. I know that you are in the very best hands of our dear friends and partners in the United Arab Emirates. We all share heartfelt prayers for your full and speedy recovery, and I look forward, once you have regained strength, to welcoming you to Jerusalem and expressing the appreciation and the love of our grateful nation," Herzog added.

Six Israeli Civilians Also Honoured

Herzog’s had earlier honoured six Israeli civilians who helped thwart an alleged attempt to hijack and crash flydubai flight FZ1073. According to the Israeli Government Press Office, Herzog announced the award for Machchhar while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to the six Israeli passengers.

Addressing the recipients, Herzog said Machchhar’s courage, bravery and professionalism had helped avert a catastrophe. He reiterated that it would be an honour to present the Indian pilot with the award once he recovered. The six Israeli civilians honoured were Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov, according to reports by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.

The Mid-Air Attack

Captain Machchhar is recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries during the mid-air incident on September 30 involving his co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami. His Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit. Machchhar reportedly managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the co-pilot, who attacked him with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The flight was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has also been in regular contact with the pilot, his family, hospital authorities, and local officials, extending assistance during his recovery. (ANI)