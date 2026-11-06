An Italian chef in Australia has lost his job after refusing to make ham and pineapple pizzas for a private event, calling the topping an insult to his culture. His dismissal has now sparked a legal controversy

An Italian chef's strong opposition to pineapple on pizza has reportedly cost him his job at a Brisbane restaurant in Australia. Davide Tamburella, who believed the controversial topping went against his Italian culinary heritage, was dismissed after refusing to prepare ham and pineapple pizzas for a private function.

The incident has attracted attention because it was not the first time the chef had turned down such a request. After refusing similar instructions on two previous occasions, Tamburella reportedly stood his ground for the third time in four years. However, his attempt to challenge the dismissal has now been rejected by Australia's Fair Work Commission.

Italian Chef Refuses To Make Pineapple Pizza For A Private Event

Davide Tamburella was working as the head chef at La Costa restaurant in Brisbane when the disagreement with management escalated. The restaurant had received a booking for a private function worth more than A$15,000 (approximately Rs 9 lakh).

As part of the event arrangements, the customer had requested ham and pineapple pizzas. However, Tamburella reportedly refused to prepare them, maintaining that putting pineapple on pizza was an insult to his Italian culture.

According to details recorded by the Fair Work Commission, this was the third time in four years that the chef had refused to follow similar instructions. On an earlier occasion, he had even asked his employer to "check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza".

While pineapple-topped pizza remains a popular choice in several countries, the combination has long divided food lovers, particularly those who prefer traditional Italian pizza recipes.

Chef Challenges His Dismissal, But Australian Workplace Commission Rejects His Claim

The disagreement eventually led to Tamburella losing his job. He was dismissed on May 20, approximately two weeks after a meeting with restaurant management to discuss concerns about his workplace conduct and performance.

However, the pineapple pizza dispute was not the only issue he raised while challenging his dismissal. Tamburella also alleged that his termination was partly connected to a workplace injury in which he fractured his right hand after hitting a metal handrail.

The chef subsequently approached Australia's Fair Work Commission, arguing that his dismissal was unfair.

However, the commission refused to consider his application because it had been submitted after the prescribed deadline. It also found that the circumstances did not meet the requirements for an extension on exceptional grounds.

The decision, released on Tuesday, did not establish whether La Costa was justified in dismissing the chef. Instead, it dealt with the late filing of his application, meaning the underlying unfair dismissal allegations were not examined.

Restaurant Says There Was More To The Dispute; Chef Finds Another Job

Reacting to the controversy, La Costa's managing director, Elliot Ingram, told the Daily Mail that there was "more to this story than a pizza topping". His comments suggested that the disagreement over pineapple pizzas was only one of several matters considered during the disciplinary process.

The restaurant has since shut down, bringing another chapter of the unusual workplace dispute to an end.

Tamburella, meanwhile, appears to have continued his culinary career elsewhere. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the head chef at Don Gino, an Italian restaurant in West End, Brisbane.

Interestingly, there is another detail that has caught the attention of pizza enthusiasts: pineapple does not appear on Don Gino's menu either.

The episode has once again brought the age-old pineapple-on-pizza debate into the spotlight. While some consider the sweet-and-savoury combination a favourite, others believe certain pizza traditions should remain untouched.