Israel terror attack: 8 injured in Ariel bus shooting; one attacked killed, search for second underway (WATCH)

In a brazen terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Israel's Ariel, two gunmen opened fire on a civilian bus at the Giti Avisar junction, leaving eight people injured, including three in critical condition, according to emergency responders.

First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

In a brazen terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Israel's Ariel, two gunmen opened fire on a civilian bus at the Giti Avisar junction, leaving eight people injured, including three in critical condition, according to emergency responders.

The attackers, reportedly armed with assault rifles, targeted the bus, shattering its windows and injuring passengers. First responders from the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service confirmed that four individuals were struck by gunfire, with three sustaining serious injuries and one in moderate condition. An additional four passengers suffered minor injuries caused by broken glass.

Security forces on the scene shot and killed one of the assailants, while the second managed to flee. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), along with police and other security agencies, have launched an extensive manhunt to locate the escaped gunman.

The area around the Giti Avisar junction has been cordoned off as authorities intensify their search efforts and investigate the incident.

This attack highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as Israeli security forces work to secure the area and prevent further violence. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

