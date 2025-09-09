Israel carried out targeted strike in Qatar’s Doha, hitting Hamas leaders during a meeting. The attack marks the first known Israeli strike on Qatari soil and drew strong condemnation from Qatar. US President Trump reportedly approved of the strike.

On Tuesday, several explosions shook Doha, the capital of Qatar, with witnesses reporting smoke rising over the Katara district. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) confirmed that they targeted senior Hamas leaders. Israeli authorities said the strike aimed at top Hamas officials involved in planning attacks against Israel, including the deadly assault on October 7.

This attack is significant as it marks the first known Israeli strike on Qatari soil. Israeli media reported that the operation targeted high-ranking Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, who is the deputy of Saleh al-Arouri.

Attack happened during hamas meeting

At the time of the strike, a Hamas delegation was reportedly meeting in Doha to discuss the latest US peace proposal. Israeli media said the goal of the strike was to weaken Hamas’s leadership and their ability to negotiate or follow ceasefire plans.

Al Jazeera, citing a Hamas source, said that the delegation under attack was negotiating with various international parties. The Israeli military said they used precise munitions and “additional intelligence” to avoid harming civilians.

Qatar strongly condemns the attack

Qatar condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly Israeli attack” and a clear violation of international law. Qatar’s government described the strike as unacceptable and warned that such actions damage regional peace efforts.

So far, Qatar has not issued a full official report but strongly denounced the attack through public statements and international platforms.

US President Donald Trump reportedly approved of the strike, according to Israeli officials. This has added to the tension in the region. The attack complicates efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s army said that such operations against Hamas leadership would continue as they aim to stop attacks against Israel. The explosions highlight the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the conflict in the region.

The strike is important because Qatar has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. Many believed that Qatar’s role was to help find peaceful solutions. The attack could damage trust and make it harder to end the violence.

The region remains tense, and the future of peace talks is now uncertain. Civilians in Gaza and the surrounding areas continue to face severe risks as both sides carry out aggressive actions.