Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck a primary Iranian facility for missile and sea mine production in Yazd. The IDF also targeted ballistic missile sites across Iran, while Iran's IRGC announced retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli installations.

Despite US President Donald Trump making public peace overtures to Iran, the conflict in West Asia continues. Israel Defence Forces on Saturday said that it had struck the Iranian Regime's primary facility for the productions of missiles and sea mines in Yazd, Iran.

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Details of Strike on Yazd Facility

The IDF claimed that the site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets.

Broader Airstrikes Target Tehran

"In the strikes carried out across Tehran, the Air Force targeted infrastructure and sites used by the regime to produce weaponry, with an emphasis on ballistic missile production sites," the IDF stated.

Focus on Western Iran's Missile Arrays

According to the IDF, in Western Iran, the Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck throughout the night at the fire arrays of the Iranian terror regime. Among the targets attacked were launchers and missile storage sites that pose a threat to the State of Israel.

The IDF said it continues to operate without respite to strike at the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel.

Over the past day, the Israel Air Force, guided by intelligence, struck dozens of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime in approximately 20 fighter jet sorties in western Iran. As part of the sorties, the Air Force struck, among other targets, in Kermanshah and Dezful, and dropped approximately 70 munitions toward sites used for storing and launching ballistic missiles and air defence systems.

In addition, soldiers of the Iranian terror regime who operated from these sites were eliminated. The Air Force said it continues to operate without pause to strike the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel.

The IDF further stated that after a lull of nearly eight hours, the IDF has detected a new ballistic missile attack from Iran.

IRGC Launches 'Operation True Promise 4' in Response

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.

According to a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations, the operation was dedicated to the "warm-hearted people of the southern strip of the country in the north of the Ever-Persian Gulf" and was conducted under the blessed code "Ya Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS)." The strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region. The IRGC also claimed to have struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.