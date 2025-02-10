Israel strikes Hezbollah tunnel used for weapons transfer from Syria

The Israel Air Force targeted an underground tunnel in Lebanon's Bekaa region used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons, along with multiple sites containing weapons and launchers.

Israel strikes Hezbollah tunnel used for weapons transfer from Syria anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 7:16 AM IST

Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force Sunday night attacked, in what the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) described as a targeted manner, an underground tunnel in the Bekaa region in Lebanon, that connects Syrian territory and Lebanese territory, and which was used by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to transfer weapons.

This tunnel was attacked in the past.

The IDF said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.

In addition, the planes attacked several sites of the terrorist organisation containing weapons and launchers that posed an immediate threat by Hezbollah to Israel.

The targets that were attacked constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump says he spoke to Putin to negotiate Russia-Ukraine crisis ddr

Trump says he spoke to Putin to negotiate Russia-Ukraine crisis

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH) ddr

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH)

Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

From Babu to Rehan: How an Indian man reached Pak, changed name, landed in jail after online crush rejects him vkp

From Babu to Rehan: How an Indian man reached Pak, changed name, landed in jail after online crush rejects him

China 29 people missing after landslide in Sichuan, rescue operations underway (WATCH) snt

China: At least 29 people missing after landslide in Sichuan, rescue operations underway (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Rohits blazing century to Kohlis poor form 5 key takeaways from Indias win against England in 2nd ODI HRD

Rohit’s blazing century to Kohli’s poor form: 5 key takeaways from India’s win against England in 2nd ODI

Mental Health: Developing Coping Mechanisms for Stressful Situations MEG

Mental Health: Developing Coping Mechanisms for Stressful Situations

Regulate blood sugar naturally with bitter gourd juice; Read on NTI

Regulate blood sugar naturally with bitter gourd juice; Read on

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boys day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boy's day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma silences his critics with a blazing 76-ball century in Cuttack (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma silences his critics with a blazing 76-ball century in Cuttack (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon