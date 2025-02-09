Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH)

Five Thai hostages, held captive by Hamas for over a year, were warmly welcomed back at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday, marking an emotional reunion with their families.

Thailand experienced an emotional reunion on Sunday as five nationals, who had been held captive by Hamas for over a year, were welcomed back at Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to local reports.

The returnees—Sathien Suwannakham from Nong Bua Lam Phu, Pongsak Thaenna from Buri Ram, Watchara Sriaoun and Surasak Rumnao from Udon Thani, and Bannawat Saethao from Nan—were met with tearful embraces from their families, signaling the end of their traumatic ordeal, The Bangkok Post reported.

Clad in winter jackets, the men were visibly emotional. Pongsak Thaenna, 35, was overcome with tears as he hugged his 65-year-old father, Wilas. "I am indescribably happy to be home again," he said, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Thai government for securing his release. "We are deeply touched to be back in our homeland… I have no words, only thanks."

Thailand was among the hardest-hit foreign nations during the conflict, with 30 Thai laborers taken hostage and 41 killed in the attacks. The first group of Thai hostages was released later that year, and efforts have been ongoing to free the remaining captives.

Also Read: Pakistan scraps 'govt job' quota for families of deceased civil servants after SC ruling

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who personally accompanied the five men from Israel, described the reunion as profoundly moving. "Seeing them reunited with their families is exactly what we have worked for," he said.

"Two families told me they never thought they’d see this day." He also voiced concern about the psychological well-being of the released hostages after their 15-month captivity but reassured the public of the government’s continued efforts to secure the release of the last Thai national still believed to be in Hamas custody. Authorities are also working to bring back the bodies of two deceased Thai nationals.

Before the conflict, around 30,000 Thai laborers were employed in Israel’s agricultural sector, making them one of the largest groups of migrant workers in the country. Since the outbreak of war, nearly 9,000 Thai workers have been repatriated, most from northeastern provinces known for their farming communities and economic hardships.

As the freed men reunited with their families, the heartfelt scenes at Suvarnabhumi Airport served as a poignant reminder of the human toll exacted by global conflicts. For these five men and their loved ones, however, the long nightmare has finally come to an end.

Also Read: Donald Trump blocks Joe Biden's intelligence briefings, cites 'poor memory' and 2021 precedent

Latest Videos