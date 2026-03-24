IDF conducts 50+ overnight strikes on IRGC targets in Iran, with over 3,000 strikes since 'Operation Roaring Lion' began. Tensions soar with an Iranian missile hitting Tel Aviv, a US airstrike in Iraq, and reports of attacks in Lebanon and Bahrain.

Israeli Defence Forces said on Tuesday that it conducted over 50 overnight military strikes on the targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and attacked its command centres, weapons storage facilities and aerial defence systems.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said that it has conducted over 3000 strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. The IDF wrote on X, "3,000+ strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. Yesterday, the IDF targeted IRGC command centers, weapons storage facilities, and aerial defense systems. Overnight, an additional 50+ targets were struck, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites." ⭕️ 3,000+ strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion Yesterday, the IDF targeted IRGC command centers, weapons storage facilities, and aerial defense systems. Overnight, an additional 50+ targets were struck, including ballistic missile storage and launch… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 24, 2026

Regional Tensions Escalate

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported in Tuesday that explosions were heard in Baghdad. It further mentioned that the death toll rose to 14 after a US airstrike on PMF base in Iraq.

Al Jazeera Breaking cited Iranian media and said that energy infrastructure in the country was attacked. It also noted that Bahrain said a fire broke out at a facility due to "criminal Iranian aggression".

Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv

Six people have been lightly injured after an Iranian missile hit Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday. It mentioned a Chanel 12 report that cited police who said that a munition carrying about 100 kilograms of explosives impacted central Tel Aviv.

Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged in the attack. Missile parts also impacted in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv.

Attacks Reported in Iran and Lebanon

Meanwhile, Press TV said on Tuesday that Imam Ali Hospital in the city of Andimeshk has been evacuated and is no longer in service after direct attacks by the US and Israel.

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia and the Gulf region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that an Israeli attack has hit a petrol station in southern Lebanon, which triggered a huge explosion and fire. It added that the Israeli army had issued displacement orders to residents.

Iran Reportedly Open to Negotiations Amid Four-Week Conflict

As the security situation evolves in the region, Arab News has cited Israeli Media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth to report that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.Ahrnaooth cited a coversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff which was approved by the highest level in Iran.

The key development comes as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran has now entered into its fourth week--with ripple effects being felt beyond West Asia and the Gulf region as concerns intensify over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure- civilian, military and energy. (ANI)