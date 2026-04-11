Israel's military reports striking over 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Meanwhile, historic trilateral ceasefire talks between the US, Iran, and Pakistan are underway in Islamabad, with Iran claiming a deal is already in place with Washington.

Israel Strikes Over 200 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

In its latest operational update, the Israeli military has claimed that its forces targeted more than "200 Hezbollah sites" across Lebanon over the past 24 hours. Sharing the update in a post on X, the Israeli military further stated that its air force would continue to strike "Hezbollah infrastructure" located in southern Lebanon as part of its ongoing military campaign. 🎯🎥WATCH: 200+ Hezbollah targets struck in Lebanon in the last 24 hours. The IAF continues to strike Hezbollah infrastructure in order to thwart fire toward Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/qx3CGftZJe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 11, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Iran Claims Ceasefire Deal Amid Historic US Talks

Amidst this continued kinetic activity, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday claimed that the ceasefire in Lebanon was part of an agreement in talks with the US, according to the Iranian state media, Press TV. Press TV also stated that the spokesperson's remarks were confirmed by the Pakistani side. Furthermore, the Iranian delegation is reportedly in touch with Hezbollah to make necessary decisions regarding the situation.

High-Stakes Diplomacy Unfolds in Islamabad

These developments coincide with the commencement of trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan in Islamabad. Al Jazeera reported that these represent the highest-level discussions between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ahead of the formal engagement with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team held a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital. The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad to participate in high-stakes discussions, fine-tuned its agenda before the official start of the "peace talks" with the US.

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met with the Pakistani Prime Minister to discuss the diplomatic roadmap.

The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of this intense diplomatic activity, with both the Iranian and American delegations arriving to participate in the dialogue. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as international representatives convened at the venue.

The American delegation, led by JD Vance, includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier termed these interactions "make-or-break" negotiations. Held under stringent security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire, originally announced on April 8, and navigate the future of regional security.

Iran Outlines Conditions for Successful Negotiations

Reflecting on the potential for success, the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, suggested earlier that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs." (ANI)