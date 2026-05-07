On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar reaffirmed support for India against terror. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, calling the operation a 'powerful symbol of national resolve'.

Israeli Ambassador Reaffirms Support on Anniversary

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Thursday reaffirmed Israel's support for India on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, saying that terrorists "know there's no place to hide" from accountability.

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In a post on X, marking one year since the operation, Azar said, "One year to Operation Sindoor. Terrorists now know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent." One year to Operation Sindoor. Terrorists now know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.#OperationSindoorAnniversary https://t.co/vpdFn2VsMH — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) May 7, 2026

The Israeli ambassador also highlighted his previous year's X post from May 7, 2025, in which he backed India's right to respond to terrorism. In the one-year-old post, Azar had said, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent." Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) May 7, 2025

Rajnath Singh Hails Valour of Armed Forces

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. He described the operation as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness," saying it reflected the armed forces' unmatched precision, seamless jointness and readiness to act decisively in safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations."

"Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," the post read.

Operation Sindoor: A Look Back

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action. Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)