Israeli PM Netanyahu ordered authorities to grant "full and immediate access" to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa after police blocked his entry for Palm Sunday services, citing security concerns.

Netanyahu Intervenes After Patriarch Denied Entry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) said he had instructed relevant Israeli authorities to grant "full and immediate access" to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, after Israeli police blocked their entry ahead of Palm Sunday services at the holy site.

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In a post on X, Netanyahu stated that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa should be allowed to enter and conduct services at the holy site without restrictions. "I have instructed the relevant authorities that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, be granted full and immediate access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem," the post read.

PM Cites Security Concerns, Regional Tensions

The Israeli PM added that the decision came after learning about the incident in which the Patriarch was asked to refrain from holding mass at the church, a move reportedly taken due to security concerns. Netanyahu cited recent tensions in the region, alleging that Iran had targeted religious sites in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles in recent days and claiming that in one such incident, missile fragments landed close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, adding that the Patriarch had been advised not to proceed with Palm Sunday mass out of concern for his safety.

"Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles. In one strike, missile fragments crashed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. To protect worshippers, Israel asked members of all faiths to temporarily abstain from worshipping at the Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City," the post read.

"Today, out of special concern for his safety, Cardinal Pizzaballa was asked to refrain from holding mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," it added. Netanyahu stated that he recognised the concern once he was informed about the incident involving Cardinal Pizzaballa and directed the authorities to allow the Patriarch to conduct services.

Details of the Palm Sunday Incident

Earlier in the day, Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the Custos of the Holy Land, Fr Francesco Ielpo, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass.

According to an official release jointly issued by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land, the two religious leaders were stopped en route while travelling privately, without any form of procession or ceremonial observance, and were forced to turn back. The release noted that, as a result, the Heads of the Church were unable to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at the site for the first time in centuries.

Significance of Palm Sunday in Christianity

A holy day in the Christian calendar, Palm Sunday is a significant feast day in Christianity with heartfelt devotion and traditional processions. This occasion also marks the beginning of Passion Week or Holy Week for the community, marking the sixth and last week of Lent.

This is an important time for Christians throughout the world. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The day commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where followers welcomed him with palm branches, singing "Hosanna". It is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and is recognised by various Christian denominations. (ANI)