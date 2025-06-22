Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Araghchi emphasized the "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia and told reporters in Istanbul.

Moscow: Russia on Sunday said that US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites are a "flagrant" breach of international law. "The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement today as reported by Al Jazeera.



"We call for an end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track," Al Jazeera report citing the Russian foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Politico reported. Araghchi emphasized the "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia and told reporters in Istanbul. "We always consult with each other and coordinate our positions," Politoco said citing media reports.



Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno said his country is "very concerned" over the escalating tensions in light of US attacks on Iran. "It is not a military solution that will bring peace and stability to the Middle East, but rather diplomacy, and therefore we hope that everyone will return to the negotiating table," Albares said, speaking to the broadcaster RTVE. Meanwhile, as per CNN, Putin has no plans to speak to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Sunday following US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, but added that a call could be arranged quickly, state news agency TASS reported.



Russia and Iran signed a "comprehensive partnership agreement" in January, cementing their close strategic alliance, though the agreement stopped short of requiring the two countries to come to the other's defence if one is attacked. Chinese state media Global Times, citing the country's foreign ministry spokesperson, said that China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the IAEA.



"The actions of the US seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East. China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation. China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts together and uphold justice, and work for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East," the Chinese official said as per the report in Global Times.



In a call Thursday, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had strongly condemned Israel's attacks on Iran, according to readouts from the Kremlin and China's foreign ministry. Although the statements did not mention the United States, Xi -- in a thinly veiled message to Trump -- emphasized that "major powers" that have a special influence on the parties to the conflict should work to "cool the situation, not the opposite," as per CNN.



US on Sunday launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. Speaking from the White House, US President Donald Trump announced that

America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved. Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.