Qatar Airways has resumed flight operations after a temporary suspension due to the closure of Qatari airspace amid West Asia tensions. Extra ground staff were deployed at Hamad International Airport to assist passengers.

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced the reinstatement of its flights following the reopening of Qatari airspace after a brief suspension on Monday.

Qatar Airways resumes flights after brief airspace closure

The Airways said it deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support as it resumes operations.

In an official statement on X on Tuesday, Qatar Airways said, “Qatar Airways confirms the reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar. Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onwards journey safely and smoothly.”

"Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onwards journey safely and smoothly. We've deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations," the statement added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Flights suspended earlier due to West Asia conflict escalation

Earlier, Qatar Airways had temporarily Suspended its flights due to the closure of air traffic movement in the West Asian Country.

"Temporary Suspension of Qatar Airways Flights. As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights," the statement said.

"We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted and will resume operations when the airspace reopens. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," it added.

US responded with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer".

Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported.