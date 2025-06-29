Iran says 71 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison. Meanwhile, over 60 Palestinians died in continued Gaza bombings. Iran released images showing heavy damage to Evin’s medical and visitor areas.

Iran has said that 71 people died last week in an Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison in Tehran. The statement was made by Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

Evin Prison is known for holding political prisoners, activists, and foreign nationals. The dead included family members who were visiting detainees at the time of the attack.

Iran also confirmed that Ali Ghanaatkar, a senior prosecutor known for cracking down on dissent, was among those killed. He will be buried in the holy city of Qom.

Evin Prison heavily damaged

Iran’s judiciary released photos showing serious destruction at the prison after Israeli strikes on June 23. Waiting rooms, medical facilities, and visiting areas were badly damaged.

Walls had collapsed, ceilings were broken, and debris was scattered across the building. This is the first time Iran has released a death toll from the incident, though the attack happened last week.

The prison has previously housed well-known prisoners like Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi and foreign nationals, including citizens of France.

Dozens killed in Gaza as airstrikes continue

In Gaza, at least 60 more people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes. According to hospital sources, nine children died in a single airstrike in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Heavy airstrikes continued across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with several deadly incidents reported since early morning, reports Al Jazeera. The report said at least 14 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early morning today.

In Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood, two children were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential home.

Further south, in Khan Younis, the attacks were even more severe. In the coastal area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, at least five Palestinians were killed when the Israeli military bombed a makeshift tent. Among the dead were a woman and two children.

Residents in Khan Younis say explosives were used to destroy entire streets of homes. The Israeli army has said it is focusing military operations in the area to defeat Hamas fighters believed to be active there.

The situation in Gaza remains dire. Hunger is growing, and access to food and medicine is becoming more difficult with each passing day.

Netanyahu thanks Trump amid corruption trial

While the conflict continues, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his support.

Trump recently criticised the corruption trial against Netanyahu, calling it unfair. He said the US has given Israel billions in aid and won’t 'stand for this'.

Netanyahu responded on social media:

“Thank you again, Donald Trump. Together, we will make the Middle East Great Again!”

Netanyahu’s trial began in 2020. He faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies all charges and says the cases are politically motivated.

Situation in Gaza, Iran

Tensions remain high in both Gaza and Iran. Iran has not said how it will respond to the Evin Prison strike, but public anger is rising. The Gaza bombings also continue, with growing concerns from humanitarian groups about the worsening crisis.

Leaders across the region and international observers are calling for restraint, but the violence shows no sign of stopping.