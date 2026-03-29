Israel said an impact at an industrial zone in the Negev may have been caused by missile shrapnel after multiple waves of fire from Iran. Smoke was seen rising from the area, with no immediate reports of casualties. Authorities are investigating.

The Israeli military said Sunday that an impact at an industrial zone may have been caused by missile shrapnel, shortly after it detected a new barrage fired from Iran.

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"We understand that there is a missile shrapnel impact," the military told AFP, as Israeli television channels showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the Ramat Hovav industrial zone in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In a separate statement, police said: "The fire was apparently caused by the impact of a munition or interception debris.

"Searches are ongoing to locate additional items and eliminate any danger to the public."

The military had earlier said it had detected five waves of missile fire from Iran on Sunday.

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," it said each time.

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