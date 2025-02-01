Israel Air Force targets Hezbollah weapons facility in Lebanon's Bekaa region

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa region of Lebanon, which were deemed a threat to Israel’s security.

Among the targets attacked were a military site with underground infrastructure for the development and production of weapons and transit infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border through which the terrorist organization Hezbollah tries to transfer weapons.

Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah's drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

