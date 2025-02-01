Israel Air Force targets Hezbollah weapons facility in Lebanon's Bekaa region

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa region of Lebanon, which were deemed a threat to Israel’s security.

Israel Air Force targets Hezbollah weapons facility in Lebanon's Bekaa region anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked the night targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Bekaa region of Lebanon that the IDF said posed a threat to the Israeli home front and its forces.

Among the targets attacked were a military site with underground infrastructure for the development and production of weapons and transit infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border through which the terrorist organization Hezbollah tries to transfer weapons.

Also, the IDF said that a Hezbollah's drone that made its way to Israel Thursday and was intercepted by the IAF constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

US: Ex-Federal Reserve Senior Adviser arrested for leaking trade secrets with China anr

US: Ex-Federal Reserve Senior Adviser arrested for leaking trade secrets with China

Philadelphia plane crash: Drone footage shows aftermath of crash, burning homes and wreckage (WATCH) vkp

Philadelphia plane crash: Drone footage shows aftermath of crash, burning homes and wreckage (WATCH)

USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH) vkp

USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH)

'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA vkp

'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA

Two terrorists killed in IDF anti-terror operation in Jenin; one Israeli soldier dies dmn

Two terrorists killed in IDF anti-terror operation in Jenin; one Israeli soldier dies

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon