Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah welcomed the Yemeni Houthis' entry into the war against the US and Israel, calling it a 'divine reinforcement' and a 'qualitative addition' that strengthens the 'Axis of Resistance,' as per Iranian state media.

'Divine Reinforcement': Kataib Hezbollah Welcomes Houthi Entry into War

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah welcomed Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) official entry into the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28, 2026. Kata'ib Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hajj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, welcomed Yemeni Houthi forces' entry into the battle against Israeli-American aggression, calling it a "divine reinforcement," according to Iranian State Media, Press TV.

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In as statment issued on Sunday, the group's Secretary General, Hajj Al-Hamidawi, praised the involvement of Yemen's resistance forces, calling it a "qualitative addition" that strengthens the broader "Axis of Resistance".

Call for Broader Arab and Syrian Backing

Al-Hamidawi lauded the "Lions of Yemen" as quoted by Press TV for their role in confronting " Zionist-American aggression", saying their participation brings "heralds of goodness and blessing" in line with religious teachings. As per Press TV, he also called for wider Arab and Syrian backing for the Palestinian cause, urging a collective responsibility to defend "the sanctity of Islam and human dignity" amid the "difficult situation" for Palestinians.

Hezbollah Praised as 'Crown Jewel' of Resistance

Highlighting the role of Hezbollah, he described it as "the crown jewel of the resistance," crediting it with major "sacrifices" for Palestine, including during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, as reported by Press TV.

Syrian Opposition Figure Criticized

The statement included sharp criticism of Syrian opposition figure Abu Mohammad al-Julani, accusing him and his group of aligning with "enemy projects," and calling on Syrians to restore the country's position within the resistance axis.

Vow to Intensify Operations Against US Forces in Iraq

On Iraq, Al-Hamidawi stressed that effectiveness lies in "quality, not quantity," warning of intensified operations against US forces. "By the power of Allah and His aid, we will see the fighters in Iraq crushing the head of the American aggressor," he said as quoted by Press TV.

He also targeted US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of attempting to destabilise Iran, while claiming their efforts have backfired amid growing dissent. "War is a conflict of wills," he said, adding that signs of the weakening of the "enemy's will" resolve are now visible, as per Press TV.

Houthis Announce 'Second Military Operation' Targeting Israel

Earlier on Sunday, Yemen's Houthis announced a "second military operation" targeting Israel in a significant escalation of the ongoing West Asia conflict, using a barrage of cruise missiles and drones against what it described as "vital and military sites" in southern occupied Palestine.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesperson, said that the operation was launched as part of the "Holy Jihad Battle" and coincided with military actions by allied groups, including forces in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He added that the second operation "successfully achieved its objectives."

"Forces carried out the second military operation in the "Holy Jihad Battle" with a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites belonging to the Zionist enemy in southern occupied Palestine. This operation coincided with the military operations being carried out by our mujahideen brothers in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and, by the grace of Allah, it successfully achieved its objectives," the statement read. This came moments after the Iranian-backed group in Yemen officially joined the conflict in the region, earlier on Saturday.