Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf has vehemently denied any negotiations with the US, accusing President Trump of spreading 'fakenews' to manipulate markets. This contradicts Trump's claims of 'productive conversations' and a halt on strikes.

Iran Rejects Trump's Claims of Negotiations

Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump, rejecting the latter's claims regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, asserting that no such talks have taken place.

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In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf rejected the US President's claims, stating that the remarks were made to "manipulate the financial and oil markets", which have seen much disruption amid the conflict. He further stated that the remark was made to get the US and Israel out of the "quagmire", referring to the war against the Islamic Republic.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the speaker stated in his post. "Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," he added.

Foreign Ministry Acknowledges 'Messages' via Third Parties

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the messages from the US, conveyed through friendly countries to initiate talks and end the conflict, have been received and responded to in accordance with Iran's principles, as reported by Press TV. He warned that any attack on Iran's critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, would prompt a swift and decisive response from the country's armed forces.

Baghaei also rejected claims of any negotiations with Washington over the past 24 days, reiterating that Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz and the conditions for ending the war remain unchanged, Press TV reported.

Trump Announces Pause on Military Action

The remarks came after Trump, earlier today, announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region. He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive".

Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week. "I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read. "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added.

The announcement came as the war between Israel, the US, and Iran had entered its fourth week. (ANI)