Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly unconscious and receiving treatment in Qom for a severe medical condition. An intelligence memo suggests he is unable to participate in any decision-making for the regime.

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is receiving medical treatment in Qom city of Iran, The Times UK reported on Tuesday, citing an intelligence assessment. As per The Times UK, the diplomatic memo is understood to be based on US, Israel intelligence shared with Gulf allies, which suggests that Khamenei is unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition.

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The Times said that it had seen the memo, which reveals the location of the supreme leader for the first time. "Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime," the Times reported.

It further noted that the US National Security Agency, which is responsible for processing global intelligence on behalf of the Department of War, has been contacted about the memo along with Iran's representation in Washington, which is based at the Pakistani embassy.

Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media.

Meanwhile, the report by The Times also noted that the elder Khamenei's body is being prepared for burial in Qom.

Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

Trump admitted that he was dealing with a "much more powerful Iran" when the conflict started on February 28, adding that the US has "decapitated" it, adding that these steps should have been taken 47 years ago.

"I think it is going fine, but we will have to see. You have to understand, we have been dealing with these people for 47 years. I'm standing here with a much more powerful Iran than a month ago, not anymore. Right now, they are decapitated," he said.

"This should've been handled by the seven presidents, and they are saying now that we should've done this a long time ago. It's not something I like doing," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)