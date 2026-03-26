A new report claims Iran's IRGC has imposed a 'toll booth' system in the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vetting. India's Shipping Ministry has dismissed the claims as 'baseless', while Iran says it permits passage for friendly nations.

IRGC 'Toll Booth' Allegations

The conflict in West Asia has put enormous stress on one of the key shipping routes that passes through the Strait of Hormuz. A new report from Shipping News website Llyodslist now suggests that Iran's IRGC has imposed a de facto 'toll booth' regime in the Strait. This requires vessels to submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a single controlled corridor, said the report.

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Llyodslist says that since March 13, a total of 26 vessels have transited through the strait and have followed a route pre-approved under an IRGC "toll booth" system that requires the ship operators to submit to a vetting scheme. There have been no transits tracked using Automatic Identification System data via the "normal" route since March 15, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence data.

India Refutes Toll Claims, Iran Clarifies Stance

However, India's Shipping Ministry had earlier rejected reports of any proposed toll or levy on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, terming such claims "baseless" and reaffirming that the key maritime passage is governed by international conventions ensuring freedom of navigation. Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, Rajesh Sinha, stressed that no charges can be imposed on ships crossing the strait under global regulations. "Regarding the question about toll or levy while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. As you would know, this is an international Strait, and as per international convention, it has the right of freedom of navigation and no levy fee can be imposed on it as per international regulation. Therefore, any fact presented by anyone, any argument made by anyone has no basis. It is baseless. This is a baseless argument," said Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz. Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan." As of Thursday at least five vessels with their end destination in India have safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz. Two of these vessels the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas are expected to dock by the end of the week.

Iran's Conditions for Passage

On March 25, the Iranian mission in New York said that they will allow the passage of what it called "non-hostile vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission announced in a post on X, "Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may. provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations, benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities."

The Iranian Defence Council has also announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".

UN Calls for Opening of Strait

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, he said, "The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war - immediately."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)