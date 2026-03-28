Iran's IRGC claims it targeted six US vessels in the Persian Gulf, sinking three and killing many troops. It also claimed strikes on a US base and personnel in Dubai. Separately, a Houthi missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed the targeting of six tactical vessels operated by the US military in the Persian Gulf waters. The IRGC claimed that a large number of American forces had been killed in the process.

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IRGC Details 'Hybrid Operation' Against US, Israeli Targets

"In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port as well as Dubai's coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely," the public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement.

The statement claimed that six US landing craft utility (LCU) were struck in the operation, which was carried out using home-grown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles.

"Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame," the IRGC said.

IRGC further claimed that it has successfully destroyed a number of refuelling vehicles and the logistical support fleet belonging to the "terrorist" US military at the Al-Kharj base. It said that Kamikaze drones were employed to launch operations against the gathering centres of the US drone unit personnel on the coasts and one of the hotels in Dubai.

Houthi Missile Launched from Yemen

Meanwhile, a missile was launched on Saturday morning from Yemen towards Israel, making the attack the first by the Houthis since "Operation Roaring Lion" began a month ago, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to the Jerusalem Post, citing the military, air defence systems were activated to intercept the threat, as sirens sounded across Beersheba and surrounding communities in the Negev.

According to the news report, there are no immediate reports of casualties or direct impacts.

The first missile launch comes as Yemeni Armed Forces on Friday declared readiness for direct military intervention if "American-Israeli aggression" against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" (regional resistance) groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.