Iranian embassies are using AI-generated memes and videos to mock US President Donald Trump. The Iranian embassy in Hungary shared a viral clip of Trump failing to navigate a mini-truck through a passage, a metaphor for the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Deploys AI-Generated Memes to Mock Trump

As geopolitical friction continues to mount over the Strait of Hormuz amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, Iranian diplomatic missions have turned to the digital battlefield, deploying AI-generated memes and parody videos to lampoon US President Donald Trump.

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In a recent display of digital satire, the Iranian embassy in Hungary shared a viral AI-generated clip featuring Trump in a comical struggle. The parody depicts the President attempting and failing to navigate a miniature Tesla Cybertruck-style vehicle through a cramped passage, a deliberate metaphor for the strategically vital waterway. The 34-second production draws its creative inspiration from a cult-classic cinematic moment in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Mirroring the iconic scene where the protagonist finds a luggage cart hopelessly wedged in a narrow corridor, the AI rendition shows Trump confidently entering a chokepoint symbolising Hormuz, only to find himself trapped. The footage captures a clumsy series of frantic manoeuvres that result in the vehicle becoming hopelessly stuck. The embassy accompanied the footage with a taunting caption, "Trump's attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz!" Trump’s attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormu!🤭#StraitOfHormuz#PersianGulf pic.twitter.com/ycRF78vywV — Iran Embassy Hungary (@IRANinHUNGARY) May 7, 2026

Broader Digital Offensive

The choice of a Tesla-inspired vehicle is widely interpreted as a satirical nod to Elon Musk's futuristic Cybertruck aesthetic, adding a contemporary layer of internet humour to the provocation. The clip has resonated across social media platforms, amassing over 8 lakh views as of Friday morning. This digital offensive appears to be part of a broader strategy, as Iranian embassies continue mocking the US President over his policy decisions.

Cultural Rebuttal in India

On April 24, Iran's diplomatic missions in India launched a sharp cultural rebuttal after Trump endorsed comments labelling India as a "hell-hole on the planet". The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai took to X to suggest a "cultural detox" for Trump. "Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump. It might just reduce the random bakwaas (nonsense). Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna," the post declared, using the colloquial term for nonsense to dismiss the remarks.

Targeting US Delegation in Russia

Just 24 hours prior, the Iranian consulate in Russia targeted a delegation led by US Vice President JD Vance. Following the suspension of a planned trip to Pakistan due to stalled ceasefire negotiations, the mission shared a video of a pole vaulter failing to clear the bar and crashing back to their starting point. The post was pointedly captioned, "JD Vance's trip to Pakistan." (ANI)