Iran's Supreme Leader's representative, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, lauded the 3,000-year-old India-Iran relationship, noting that Iran studied Indian philosophy and sciences. He said the situation in Iran is under control, not as depicted on social media.

Noting that the history of the relationship and collaboration between Iran and India dates back hundreds of years before the emergence of Islam, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, has said that philosophical books of India were studied in Iran. He said India's achievements in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine were studied in Iran and people of Iran have always learned about the relationship between the two ancient civilisations.

"The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran always insists on good relations and collaboration between Iran and India...I hope that in Chabahar they will work nicely...The history of the relationship and collaboration between Iran and India goes to 3,000 years ago, before the emergence of Islam. Even at that time, we were using philosophical books of India," he said. "Even at the university, we studied philosophical books of India, and in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine, we were also using your civilisation, your knowledge, and we always learned through our schools the relationship between Iran and India," he added.

'Situation in Iran Is Under Control'

He said Iran has economic problems due to sanctions against it and some people are angry "but other people use this opportunity to reach their target and achieve their aims" and noted that the situation at the moment "is very good, under control" and is not like what is being mentioned on some social media handles. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said that there is need to distinguish between "reality of the situation" and "imagination" about the situation in Iran.

"Concerning the situation in Iran, actually we have two things which we have to divide and differentiate between them. The first one is the fact and the reality of the situation. The second one is imagination, which is created by the journalist's narration, by the enemies, or by other people. There is a very deep gap between these two realities," he said. "The first one is fact, reality, and the second one is imagination...Yes, we have economic problems; some are angry with the situation of the economy, which was created by some countries against Iran, based on the sanctions. But other people use this opportunity to reach their target and achieve their aims. Now, at the moment, the situation is very good, is under control and is not as much as mentioned on social media," he added.

On Protest Casualties

Asked about people killed in Iran during the crackdown on nationwide protests, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said there are some people who are killed, but the numbers are not clear.. "At first, these protesters attacked civilians, policemen, and businessmen and killed them as they wanted to benefit from this situation, and they mentioned that these people were killed by policemen, which is not true...Yes, the number of killings was mentioned by some organisations which are based in the UK, the US, and in European countries or other countries. But these numbers are incorrect and fake. They want to increase the number of killings to mention that the government killed them," he said. (ANI)