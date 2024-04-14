Iran will meet our reaction, warns Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon; assures safety of Indian workers

Following Iran's unprecedented assault on Israel in retaliation for an airstrike on an Iranian consular building in Syria on Sunday, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, made significant remarks regarding the potential escalation of the conflict.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Gilon expressed Israel's stance on the matter, emphasizing a reluctance to escalate regional tensions while reiterating the country's commitment to self-defence.

He stated, "We don't want a regional escalation, at the same time we cannot stand idle when people attack us, we only retaliate...Since Iran attacked, they will meet our reaction sometime down the road."

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, India's issuance of a travel advisory to both countries underscores the seriousness of the situation. Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said, "Our expectation is that old International Community, especially our friends will unite together to stop Iran, stop Iran's support for terrorism and its effort to destabilise the region. Iran openly...stating its wish to destroy the state of Israel, a member legitimate democratic country, a member of the UN and this is outrageous."

Regarding the safety and security of Indian construction workers in Israel, Ambassador Gilon reassured that Israel treats them no differently than its own citizens. "The workers are no different than other Israelis. As you saw last night, there was a huge effort by Israel and we were able to protect our civilians and the same thing we will do to protect in the future. Since we treat Indian workers as part of the Israeli population, they will be as safe as the Israeli population," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, on reports which stated that US President Joe Biden told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington won't back a counterattack on Iran by Israel, Gilon added, "First of all we have to say that Biden and the US were so supportive of Israel and we very much appreciate it... At the end of the day, Israel is the one that will have to take decisions on its own security. The US has proven itself a strong ally; we will surely consult, but the final decision has to be Israelis, it's our lives at the end of the day."

These comments come in the wake of Iran's reported launch of 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards Israel. While Iran claims their operation achieved its objectives, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) assert that they successfully intercepted 99% of the threats.

Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, stated that the operation was in response to Israel crossing Iran's "red lines." He indicated that while the current operation is considered completed, further actions could follow if Israel responds.

"Operation Honest Promise... was completed successfully from last night to this morning and achieved all its objectives", Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian armed forces' chief of staff, told state TV.

He further stated, "The reason for launching this operation was that the Zionist regime crossed Iran's red lines. We see this operation as completed and there is no intention to continue, but if the Zionist regime responds, our next operation will be much larger."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a strong message to its 'enemy'. "Iran's wide-scale coordinated attack demonstrates it poses not only a regional threat but an international one. Together with a defence coalition of international partners, we achieved a successful interception of 99% of aerial threats launched by Iran. We stand strong together against any enemy that poses a threat to both Israel and the rest of the world," it stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a short message on X, formerly Twitter, “We intercepted. We blocked. Together, we will win.”

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed appreciation for the outcomes and extended thanks to the US and other nations for their assistance. However, he cautioned that the situation was still evolving.

“This campaign is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant … and to prepare for any scenario,” he said in a video statement. “At the same time, we blocked the first wave (of attacks), and we did it with great success.”

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, Gilon's remarks underscore Israel's cautious approach towards escalation, while maintaining a firm stance on self-defence against hostile actions.