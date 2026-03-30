Iran has vowed retaliatory strikes targeting the homes of US and Israeli commanders, calling them legitimate targets. The warning, from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, follows accusations against Donald Trump of threatening Iran.

Iran on Sunday (local time) vowed retaliatory attacks targeting the residences of US and Israeli commanders and political officials in the region amid escalating tensions, describing them as legitimate targets, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

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The warning was issued by the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stating that enemy commanders' homes and the residences of officials are considered valid military targets for Iran as the conflict escalates. The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran Accuses Trump, Issues Stern Warning

The statement followed a series of accusations against US President Donald Trump by the Central Headquarters, alleging threats of ground operations and occupation of parts of Iran, particularly in the Persian Gulf. The spokesperson accused Trump of repeatedly threatening Iran while positioning US forces away from the battlefield and taking refuge in population and economic centres, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"He and the top commanders of the depleted American army, thousands of kilometres from the battlefield, expect resistance from Iran's warriors. American aggression will only result in humiliation, captivity, and destruction of the aggressors," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB. It further warned that US commanders and soldiers could become "food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf" if threats were carried out.

IRGC Claims Ongoing Retaliatory Strikes

Meanwhile, Seyed Majid Mousavi, IRGC Aerospace Commander, in a post on X, said retaliatory strikes against Iranian infrastructure-linked enemies are ongoing, citing attacks on strategic facilities in the occupied territories, including a chemical plant in Neot Hovav, one refinery, two steel complexes, and two aluminium mega-complexes, warning that such strikes will continue until "we see the pain in your eyes."

"Retaliation against Iran's infrastructure is underway, with the destruction of strategic industries linked to the American-Zionist enemy in the region. Up to this moment: Neot Hovav chemical industries in the occupied territories, one refinery, two steel complexes, two aluminum mega-complexes, and these painful strikes continue until we see the pain in your eyes," the post read. (ANI)