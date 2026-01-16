Iranian-American journalist Ahmad Batebi told the UNSC that Iran's 'demonic' regime tortured him into falsely confessing he was a US spy after being arrested for protesting, a tactic he says is being used on current demonstrators.

Amid widespread anti-governmental protests continuing across Iran, which its current regime dismissed as "foreign-backed", Iranian-American journalist Ahmad Batebi on Thursday slammed the Islamic Republic for making such claims, saying that he was coerced to declare himself a spy for the United States and had to suffer from severe torture, solitary confinement and forced confessions at the hands of the "demonic" Ayatollah regime.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Batebi said he was arrested as a student for participating in demonstrations similar to the protests currently unfolding in Iran, which Tehran has repeatedly dismissed as "foreign-backed". He stated that he was sentenced to capital punishment, imprisoned for many years, and held in solitary confinement for two years, during which he was subjected to repeated torture, including mock executions.

Batebi's Ordeal: Torture and Forced Confessions

"A few years ago, when I was a student, the Iranian regime arrested me and sent me to jail for attending a demonstration. Exactly that thing we see in the street right now in Iran. And they said that the demonstration against the government... And we are representative of God, and when you fight with our regime, it means you fight with God. And based on the Islamic rule, Sharia, your punishment is death," Batebi said.

"They kept me two years in solitary confinement. They tortured me many times, including a fake execution... They cut my body and put salt on the wounds," he said, offering to show physical scars as proof.

"They were tortured mentally and physically for many reasons. One of the reasons they had was to bring me in front of the camera of state TV to tell people, "I am a spy of the United States," he added.

Batebi said the torture was intended to force him to appear on state television and falsely confess to being an agent of the United States, Israel, Mossad and the CIA, adding that similar forced confessions are still being broadcast on Iranian state media today.

"I go and say, 'I got money from the United States, Mossad, Israel, CIA, to run a demonstration against the government.' I never did that, but they tortured me to do that. Exactly the same situation we have in Iran right now," the Journalist said.

"If you see the state TV, you see many innocent people. They came in the street, just chanting their rights and the Iranian regime put them in front of the camera and they said that, 'yes, we are agents of this Mossad'," he added.

Escape and a Plea for International Action

Referring to widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance in the Islamic Republic, Batebi said innocent Iranians demanding basic rights are being paraded on state television and labelled as foreign agents by the regime. He further acknowledged his eventual escape from prison and sought refuge in the United States, which he credited with providing him with safety and freedom.

"After one decade in prison, I had this chance to escape from the prison. And this country, the United States of America, opened the door in front of me. I come here. I'm safe here. And front of you, gentlemen, is a representative of the demonic regime in Iran, the Ayatollah's regime. When we are talking about the Iranian regime, we do not talk about a normal regime. We are talking about demonic regime," he said.

Calling for international action, Batebi urged the global community, particularly the US, to move beyond condemnation and take concrete steps to support the Iranian people. "You cannot fight a demonic regime with slogans alone. They have guns, money and power. The Iranian people need real help," he said, warning that abandoning protesters would lead to continued mass killings and what he described as genocide.

Iran's Official Stance on Protests

Iranian authorities have repeatedly claimed that the ongoing anti-government protests are orchestrated by foreign powers, a charge strongly denied by activists and rights groups. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there was clear evidence "linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," as reported by Press TV.

Pompeo's Comments Fuel Speculation

The Foreign Minister was referring to a post by former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who on X on January 2 said, "The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?"

"Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them," his post added. His reference to "Mossad agent walking beside" the protestors had sparked speculation that the anti-government unrest might be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, to overthrow the Khamenei regime, which has been in power since 1979.

Protest Casualties and Detentions

Meanwhile, according to Human Rights Activist New Agency's most recent figures, at least 2,677 deaths have been confirmed so far, with 1,693 more cases still being reviewed. The number of individuals reported to have suffered serious injuries has reached 2,677, while 19,097 people have been detained as the protest enters its 19th day. (ANI)