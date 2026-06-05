Iranian Ambassador Mohammed Fathali thanked India for its 'shoulder to shoulder' support during a crisis. He praised the solidarity shown by Indians, regardless of religion, and assured the safety of all Indian expatriates in West Asia.

Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammed Fathali, has expressed gratitude to the people of India for their support and solidarity during the West Asia conflict, when Iran lost its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Addressing an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Mohammed Fathali said that Indians stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Iranians, expressing their deep sympathy and offering their condolences, during what he called a "period of crisis". He thanked citizens of India, regardless of their religious affiliations, reflecting on the deep bond between the two civilisations.

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"During this severe period of crisis at a time when we are mourning the loss of not just one, but two of our leaders, the people of this entire country stood by us. They stood shoulder to shoulder with us, expressing their deep sympathy and offering their condolences. People came forward and shared in our sorrow. For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of India--to the citizens of this nation, regardless of their religious affiliation," he said in the event at the Iran Culture House Program

India's Solidarity and Official Stance

Large mourning processions were held all across India after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US strikes on February 28. The Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir also launched a donation campaign for Iran during the West Asia conflict. India has expressed deep concern over the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region and urged for dialogue and diplomacy for an early end to the conflict.

Assurances for Indian Expatriates and Future Ties

Last week, Mohammad Fathali assured New Delhi that the safety and security of all Indian expatriates living and working in West Asia remains a paramount priority for Tehran. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ambassador Fathali addressed growing domestic anxieties regarding the safety of hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens stationed throughout the volatile West Asian theatre.

"The security and peace of all nations in the region, including Indian citizens working and living in West Asia, are highly important to us," the Envoy promised. As Tehran continues to hold a rigid line against Western pressure, Ambassador Fathali reiterated that Iran intends to keep its historic, civilizational diplomatic channels with New Delhi fully open, welcoming India's stabilising voice on the world stage. (ANI)