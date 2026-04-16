Iran criticises the US and Israel for destabilising the Gulf, warning neighbours not to allow their territory to be used for attacks. Concurrently, Pakistan's Army Chief is in Tehran with a US message aimed at reviving stalled nuclear talks.

Iran Criticises US, Israel for Regional Destabilisation

Iran has sharply criticised the United States and Israel, accusing them of destabilising the Gulf region and urging neighbouring countries to prevent their territories from being used for attacks on Tehran. Speaking on the issue, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said, "What happened in these 40 days showed that America and the Zionist regime have no regard for the security of the region and the people of the region, and their presence only causes division and discord among the countries of the region."

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He reiterated Iran's position on regional cooperation, stating, "We continue to emphasise that the relations between Iran and the countries of the region must be based on good neighbourliness and friendship, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other."

Baghaei also expressed concern over alleged use of regional infrastructure in attacks on Iran and said, "And on the other hand, we certainly have this expectation, we have clearly declared this grievance, that unfortunately the countries of the region have allowed, intentionally or unintentionally, their facilities, land, sea and air territory to be misused by America and the Zionist regime for an attack on Iran." Calling for an immediate halt to the action, he added, "This action must certainly be stopped."

Pakistan Facilitates Dialogue Amid Tensions

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Tehran, expressing appreciation for Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and underscoring the shared commitment to regional peace and stability amid West Asia tensions.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of the dialogue, emphasising that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong--and shared."

Fresh Push to Revive US-Iran Negotiations

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as diplomatic efforts intensify to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran following the inconclusive "Islamabad Talks."

According to diplomatic sources, Munir, accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is in Tehran carrying a fresh message from Washington aimed at outlining a framework for a potential second round of high-level negotiations.

The high-level engagement is being viewed as a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock after earlier talks between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a breakthrough, particularly over Tehran's nuclear programme and other "red line" issues.

The diplomatic push unfolds amid a fragile two-week ceasefire and rising regional tensions. US President Donald Trump has indicated that while he is not considering extending the ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred option. In recent remarks, he expressed optimism about possible progress, suggesting that developments could unfold within days. (ANI)