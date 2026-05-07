Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed receiving US diplomatic communications via Pakistani mediators. Tehran is reviewing the proposal, demanding a cessation of war and sanctions lifted before any nuclear talks, which are not currently on the table.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday confirmed it is currently processing a series of diplomatic communications from the United States, delivered through Pakistani intermediaries, according to Press TV. Despite the active review, Baghaei stated that no formal response has been issued as Tehran weighs its next move. This comes after Al Jazeera had reported earlier today that while there is no official deadline for the response, Pakistani mediators had said that they are expecting the reply from the Iranian side today.

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Iran's Conditions for Talks

Iran is concerned with the cessation of war on all its fronts for now, adding that no nuclear talks are on the table. Iran wants guarantees directly from the UN Security Council, then they want sanctions to be lifted, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. If that is achieved, in a second phase, they're said to be ready to discuss their nuclear programme, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Reported US-Iran Framework Details

Earlier on Wednesday, a report by Axios, citing several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, noted that the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured. The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement. Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic Channels and Next Steps

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty." American officials indicated to Axios that President Donald Trump's recent choice to de-escalate military activities in the Strait of Hormuz was prompted by these diplomatic inroads. The diplomacy is being spearheaded by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly communicating with Tehran both through direct channels and third-party intermediaries. If formalised, the memorandum would officially "declare an end to the war" and shift the venue for technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva. (ANI)