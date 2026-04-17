US President Trump claimed Iran agreed to surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, a potential breakthrough in nuclear negotiations. He asserted this would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, Iran has not publicly confirmed the claim, and reports suggest Tehran denies that a final agreement has been reached.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium as part of a possible breakthrough in long-running nuclear negotiations, a statement that could mark a major turning point in one of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical disputes.

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Speaking to reporters, Trump said Tehran had agreed to return what he described as “the nuclear dust,” referring to enriched uranium that has remained at the centre of tensions between Washington and Tehran for years. Trump stated, “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” while suggesting that both countries were moving closer to a broader agreement that could prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

The US President also reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. According to Trump, the transfer of enriched uranium would be one of the most significant steps toward ensuring that objective. White House officials have also indicated that preventing future uranium enrichment remains a red line for Washington in any final agreement.

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However, Iran has not publicly confirmed Trump’s version of events. Reports suggest that officials in Tehran have denied that any final agreement has been reached, creating uncertainty over whether the two sides are truly close to a deal or whether the announcement was a diplomatic pressure tactic.

The uranium stockpile has become one of the most contentious issues in recent talks because it could potentially be further enriched to weapons-grade levels. Trump has previously floated the possibility of the United States physically securing or removing the material if diplomacy failed, making his latest remarks especially significant.

Trump also hinted that a formal agreement could be signed soon if discussions continue positively. “There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” he said, signalling optimism despite the lack of official confirmation from Iran.

If verified, the move could ease fears of renewed conflict in the region, lower pressure on global oil markets, and revive hopes for a broader diplomatic reset between the United States and Iran after years of hostility.

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