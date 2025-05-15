Iran’s top adviser says the country is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the US if all economic sanctions are lifted immediately. Iran will commit to no nuclear weapons, reduce uranium enrichment, and allow inspections to ensure compliance.

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with specific conditions in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, according to a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader.

Ali Shamkhani, a senior political, military, and nuclear adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, outlined Iran’s terms for the agreement. He said Iran would commit to never developing nuclear weapons, eliminate its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium that can be weaponised, restrict uranium enrichment to lower levels required for civilian purposes, and allow international inspectors to monitor the process. In return, Iran expects the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions.

When asked if Iran would agree to sign the deal if these conditions were met, Shamkhani responded affirmatively.

His remarks are among the clearest public statements from the supreme leader’s inner circle regarding Iran’s willingness to negotiate. The supreme leader holds the ultimate authority on national security matters.

Shamkhani expressed cautious optimism, saying, "It's still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," adding that it "can lead to a better situation in the near future."

The comments came shortly after President Donald Trump extended an "olive branch" to Iran, coupled with warnings of severe economic sanctions if Iran refuses to limit its nuclear programme.

However, Shamkhani criticised Trump's approach, expressing frustration at the threatening tone. "He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It's all barbed wire," he said.

President Trump has consistently emphasised that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.