A formal White House ceremony took a dramatic turn when an unexpected medical scare interrupted proceedings. During a press session following Dr. Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an 11-year-old girl, later identified as Oz’s granddaughter, collapsed in the Oval Office, bringing President Donald Trump's Q&A session to an abrupt halt.

According to the New York Post, the event on Friday saw swift action from White House staff. Reporters and photographers covering the event were hastily ushered out as aides shouted, "Everyone out, please move!" One aide was heard on the pooled video feed exclaiming, "No photos!" as they cleared the room.

The young girl, named Philomena, fainted just moments after Oz had been officially sworn in by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President Trump was answering questions about Iran’s nuclear programme, when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt urgently intervened. “Press out! Everybody get out, right now!” she told reporters, prompting confusion in the room.

What Trump said on Iran

Moments before the interruption, Donald Trump had been addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions: “I’m for stopping Iran very simply from having a nuclear weapon. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific,” he said, adding that during his administration, Iran was “broke” and unable to fund groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. He blamed President Biden for reversing sanctions:

“Biden came in. He took all the sanctions off. China wasn’t allowed to buy... I said if you buy one barrel of oil from Iran, you can’t do business in the United States.”

The president continued, warning, “With Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon, and if they have a nuclear weapon, you’ll all be very unhappy.”

He also briefly mentioned ongoing US-China communications, describing them as “really very good,” just seconds before the medical emergency brought the press event to an end.

Meanwhile, a brief statement from a White House official later confirmed, “During Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office, a minor family member fainted. We’re pleased to report she is doing fine.”

Dr. Oz assumes leadership of CMS

Dr. Oz assumes leadership of CMS—the largest agency under the Department of Health and Human Services—with a staggering $1.7 trillion budget, responsible for delivering health outcomes to over 160 million Americans.

A renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and former Emmy-winning television host, Dr. Oz is stepping into public service with a clear mission. “I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for believing in my ability to lead CMS and bring their vision for a healthier America to life,” said Oz in a CMS statement.

He added, “Great societies protect their most vulnerable. The CMS team is committed to delivering better health outcomes across all programs, for the disadvantaged, disabled, and our senior citizens. America is too great for small dreams—I’m ready to work on the President’s agenda.”