Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Tehran is no longer committed to the 14-point MoU with the US. This follows what Iran calls US violations of the pact through escalated military strikes, leading to retaliatory attacks and a renewed conflict.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran no longer considers itself committed to implementing the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US, signed last month, after the United States violated its obligations under the agreement by escalating its military strike on the Islamic Republic.

MoU Based on Reciprocal Commitments

According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Baghaei said that the MoU was based on reciprocal commitments and that Washington's actions had altered Iran's position on the agreement. "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was based on a commitment for a commitment, and with the US's action to violate its commitments, Iran no longer considers itself committed to implementing it," Baghaei said.

'Only Defended Ourselves'

The Iranian spokesperson further stated that Tehran's retaliatory military actions were limited to self-defence and targeted only US military assets. "We have only defended ourselves and have not attacked any targets other than US military bases and military equipment," he said.

Baghaei further stated that the US and Israel's strikes targeting civilian areas during their operations amounted to war crimes. "The US and the Zionist regime have mainly targeted civilian centres and ordinary people in their attacks, which is a clear example of a war crime," he added.

Conflict Escalates, US Casualties Reported

His remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme. Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that two US service members were killed and another remains missing in Jordan following Iranian retaliatory strikes on the US military assets at the Al-Azraq Air Base. (ANI)