Addressing the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US sanctions only strengthen Iran's resolve. He affirmed that while Iran is open to diplomacy, it will never yield to external coercion or the language of force.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said that American sanctions and coercive pressure will only strengthen Iranian resolve. Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian rejected Washington's rhetoric and labelling of Tehran, and maintained that while Iran remains open to diplomacy, it will never yield to external coercion or threats.

Pezeshkian criticised Trump’s remarks against the Islamic Republic as contradictory to the core principles of international law and global governance. “He must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying,” Pezeshkian said regarding Trump. “We will never bow our head, or bend the knee.”

While signaling a willingness to engage in diplomacy, Pezeshkian stressed that negotiations must occur on equal footing without coercion. He noted that Iran is open to dialogue and negotiations, but affirmed that it will not accept “the language of force.”

“We must not allow the 21st century to go back to an era of hegemony," Pezeshkian told the General Assembly. "We invite the world to cooperate. We seek to think about a worthy future. If we want an order based on law, it must be based on peace. The President of the US' words show he goes against the spirit of the UN.”

On Iran's Nuclear Programme

Turning to Iran's nuclear programme, Pezeshkian said it is for peaceful purposes. "Israel has nukes, but the inspectors are requested to come to Iran. Israel has murdered savagely over 70,000 innocents in Gaza, but Iran, while behind the table of negotiation, was bombed," Pezeshkian stated.

“Nuclear weapons are in Israel, but the inspectors are in Iran. They kill, we are sanctioned, we are punished,” he said. “Iran cannot accept that nuclear technology is only for a handful. will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours. We say it clearly: No nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology,” he added.

Detailing Tehran's developmental goals, Pezeshkian stated, “We seek energy for progress. For years, there have been — they have labeled centrifuges, international sanctions, other labels when it comes to our nuclear technology. But for our country, peaceful nuclear technology is part of our inherent progress,” citing applications in domestic agriculture, industrial advancement, and electricity generation.

On National Strength and Defence

“And we wish to cooperate and collaborate for security,” he said, before underscoring that Tehran will build its domestic strength to guarantee its survival….Iran must be powerful, so as to avoid being threatened, to avoid its future being threatened. Our defensive systems have been built so that no one can think that bombing of Iranian cities will go unanswered. That is why we have the military power we do for defence," he added.

On the Gaza Situation

Pezeshkian also talked about the Gaza situation. “Palestine remains an open wound on the conscience of the international community, and Gaza remains a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering,” Pezeshkian said.

He pointed out that decades of UN resolutions have failed to halt aggression, declaring that as long as occupation persists, “resistance will continue. If it is weakened in one form, it will re-emerge in others, perhaps stronger still.”

Reflecting on the civilian toll, Pezeshkian maintained that bombardment would never eliminate the desire for Palestinian self-determination. “Gaza, despite relentless killing and widespread devastation, has strengthened the people’s faith in resistance, and resistance cannot be destroyed by bombs and siege; this is human nature…If a human being is driven from his or her land, they will resist. If their homes are subjected to bombings and aggression and attacks, they will resist; what other choice do they have? Succumb to bullying? To be driven from their homes, from their lands, and remain silent in the face of these threats and dangers? And when they defend themselves, they’re labelled as terrorists," he remarked.

Context on US-Iran Talks

His remarks come a day after US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, part of the US team, met with mediators involved in talks on a deal with Iran. Trump referred to the meeting during his bilateral engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said that the meeting had lasted for three hours and described it as a "very good meeting."

"The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours...It was a very good meeting...I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country,” he further said. (ANI)