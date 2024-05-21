Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thousands mourn Iran President Raisi, FM and 6 others in funeral procession after chopper crash (WATCH)

    Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday solemnly marched through the streets to honour the funeral procession of President Ebrahim Raisi and seven members of his entourage who tragically perished in a helicopter crash.

    Iran mourns President Ebrahim Raisi, FM and 6 others' death in chopper crash in funeral procession (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday solemnly marched through the streets to honour the funeral procession of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six members of his entourage who tragically perished in a helicopter crash. 

    With Iranian flags and portraits of the late president in hand, the mourners commenced their procession from a central square in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the destination Raisi was en route to when the fatal accident occurred on Sunday.

    The Iranian government has scheduled several days of mourning, culminating in a funeral later this week for the 63-year-old ultraconservative cleric, who was previously considered a possible successor to the current Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

    Later today, the remains of the victims will be transported to the revered Shiite city of Qom, where a significant number of Iran's clerical elite receive their training, before being brought to the capital, Tehran.

    Also read: Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash: Iranians worldwide sing, dance to celebrate Iran President's death (WATCH)

    According to Mohsen Mansouri, the head of the funeral planning committee and Iran’s vice president of executive affairs, large ceremonies are planned in Tehran’s enormous Grand Mosallah Mosque on Wednesday.

    Mansouri has declared a nationwide public holiday and the closure of offices to facilitate processions on that day.

    Following this, Raisi's body will be transported to the historic Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, where prayers will be led by Ayatollah Khamenei, as reported by Mehr News.

    Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed Iran's presidency in 2021, was widely seen as a staunch ally of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He clinched the presidency with a significant margin in the 2021 elections, despite a voter turnout of less than 50% following the disqualification of numerous moderate candidates.

    The death of Raisi, along with other top officials such as the country's foreign minister, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of Iran's hardline establishment. This comes as the nation grapples with escalating regional tensions and internal discontent.

    The cause of the crash remains unknown, as does the reason for the presence of numerous senior Iranian government officials aboard a single, decades-old helicopter.

    Immediately after Raisi's helicopter lost contact on Sunday night, Turkey reported monitoring for any signals from the aircraft but was unable to detect anything.

    “We immediately contacted the Iranian side. They also contacted us, but unfortunately it was seen that the signal system was either turned off or the helicopter did not have the signal system,” said Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

    There was uncertainty regarding whether Uraloglu's reference was to the helicopter's transponder, a standard feature on most aircraft.

    Also read: Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data, man near chopper crash site & more

    When questioned about the potential for sabotage, Uraloglu stated that it was premature to speculate, indicating that initial assessments pointed towards an accident possibly caused by foggy weather conditions.

    On Monday, Iranian media disclosed that the nation's military chief had formed a commission to probe the crash, comprising military and technical specialists.

    A senior delegation is slated to visit the crash site in Eastern Azerbaijan, as reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more watch snt

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more |WATCH

    India lowers flag to half-mast as nation mourns Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash (WATCH) snt

    India lowers flag to half-mast as nation mourns Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death in chopper crash (WATCH)

    Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash: Iranians worldwide sing, dance to celebrate Iran President's death (WATCH) snt

    Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash: Iranians worldwide sing, dance to celebrate Iran President's death (WATCH)

    Ebrahim Raisi death: Iran Prez's ring, said to be Khomeini's gift, found in crashed chopper's wreckage (WATCH) vkp

    Ebrahim Raisi death: Iran Prez's ring, said to be Khomeini's gift, found in crashed chopper's wreckage (WATCH)

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    He is coming: Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO) RBA

    'He is coming': Watch Munjya teaser as Malaika Arora's 'Munni' receives warning (VIDEO)

    Snake Plant to Peace Lily: 7 must-have houseplants for a fresh vibe gcw eai

    Snake Plant to Peace Lily: 7 must-have houseplants for a fresh vibe

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport retracts entry fee to vehicles amid huge backlash

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more watch snt

    Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more |WATCH

    Punjab women decry AAP's broken Rs 1000 promise, seek PM Modi's leadership for prosperity (WATCH) AJR

    Punjab women decry AAP's broken Rs 1,000 promise, seek PM Modi's leadership for prosperity (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon