Iran and Israel suspended military operations, reinstating a fragile ceasefire. In an interview, Iran's Consul General blamed Israel for the initial breach, citing attacks on Lebanon, and welcomed a diplomatic role for India to defuse tensions.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran and Israel have suspended their reciprocal military operations, temporarily reinstating a fragile, US-brokered ceasefire that originally took effect on April 8. The decision to halt hostilities on Monday followed intense international diplomatic intervention, coming on the heels of a sharp weekend escalation where both capitals exchanged direct missile and drone attacks for the first time in two months.

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Iran Blames Israel for Ceasefire Violation

In an interview with ANI, Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, addressed the direct question of who first ruptured the volatile peace agreement between the two Middle Eastern adversaries, firmly pointing the finger at Tel Aviv. "In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. With respect to the violation of the ceasefire, if one follows global daily news, it is crystal clear who broke it. Based on the negotiations held in Pakistan, all parties were to halt hostilities across the entire front," Consul General Motlagh stated.

Attacks on Lebanon Cited as Catalyst

Elaborating further on the specific catalysts that derailed the previous understanding, the Iranian diplomat stressed that continuous cross-border aggression directed at America's regional partners ultimately exhausted Tehran's strategic patience. "Aside from the fact that the United States and its allies occasionally carried out attacks against Iran, to which Iran responded, in the case of Lebanon attacks, which were part of the agreement, these attacks unfortunately continued on a daily basis and, in fact, several times a day, eventually bringing Iran's strategic patience to an end," Motlagh explained.

He added that the subsequent Iranian military actions were a direct, calculated reaction following multiple unheeded warnings, stating, "Iran then declared that if the ceasefire agreement were violated, it would respond accordingly. After several rounds of ultimatums, Iran ultimately responded with prior notice and took formal and practical measures to warn and put a rein on Israeli violations."

US Coordination with Israel

When questioned about the role of Washington within this matrix, given the widespread international perception that Israeli military manoeuvres depend entirely on American backing, the Consul General stated that the two nations operate in total coordination. "This is a general principle, and we also believe that nothing is done without coordination, and they are certainly acting in coordination with one another. At the very least, the United States has been aware of these developments. Cooperation and support are provided in terms of technology, and, in my view, this is clearly evident in Israel's recent actions against Lebanon," the envoy remarked.

Diplomacy the Only Path to Stability

Despite these recent military flare-ups, the Iranian diplomat maintained that a robust, sincere diplomatic approach remains the only viable path to long-term stability, whilst accusing opposing forces of deep-seated hypocrisy. "It can certainly be done. You see, if diplomacy had been carried out fully and genuinely, no war should have occurred in the first place in this region. It was within the diplomatic arena that the war was initiated, and the negotiating table was unilaterally overturned. Even today, if all parties return and sincerely adopt a diplomatic approach, we will undoubtedly witness the cessation of war, and the current global situation, affected by these developments, will gradually return to normal. However, unfortunately, this sincerity is lacking on the other side and among those who are hostile toward us. With their aggressive mindset, they continuously fuel the flames of war and seek to intensify it, while at the same time speaking of peace. This contradiction, however, serves multiple personal interests for them, which is why they behave in this manner," Motlagh noted.

Tehran's Stance on Nuclear Program

Shifting the focus to the global scrutiny surrounding Iran's atomic developments, the Consul General vehemently rejected claims that the conflict had altered Tehran's nuclear stance, emphasising the peaceful nature of its facilities. "So far, we have consistently guaranteed that our program has been peaceful. We have been under the most rigorous international monitoring, and international agencies have conducted their most extensive inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. Not even the slightest deviation or inclination toward military purposes has ever been demonstrated by us. However, due to non-technical and politically motivated approaches, there have always been efforts to portray Iran as an accused party; otherwise, no tangible evidence or achievement has ever been presented to substantiate such accusations against Iran," he asserted.

Concern for Civilians and 'Red Lines'

Amid widespread international concern that the geopolitical fallout could spill over into broader regional territories, Motlagh expressed deep worry for civilian lives across the region whilst warning that Iran's deterrent lines must be respected. "This is certainly the case. We are concerned for all humanity; we are concerned for the nations and people of the region, and naturally, we are also concerned for those who share our views. As you can see, Israel is carrying out daily bombardments of villages and cities and recently has even targeted Beirut itself, openly asserting its actions with force. However, by the grace of God and through the steadfastness of Iranian fighters, they have been made to understand that they must not cross red lines," the diplomat stated.

India's Role Welcomed

As the ripple effects of the West Asian crisis continue to impact New Delhi's economic and strategic interests, the Consul General explicitly welcomed an active diplomatic intervention from India to help defuse regional hostilities. "We have repeatedly stated that we welcome any initiative that leads to mutual understanding. India is a great and peace-loving country and can play a constructive role in bringing the perspectives of both sides closer together. Naturally, India can make use of this capacity so that we may witness the establishment of peace in the region as soon as possible," Motlagh told ANI.

Back-Channel Talks with US Continue

The Iranian envoy confirmed that back-channel communications with Washington remain active behind closed doors, though he alleged that certain powerful global actors continue to profit from the ongoing instability. "Yes, as you are aware, exchanges of views are still taking place, even though these negotiations may not occur directly or face-to-face. Unfortunately, on the other side, there are always those who exploit different approaches, and reports have emerged indicating that, in some cases, leaders in the United States and Israel, as well as certain billionaires around the world, are seeking personal gains from this situation. However, what remains fundamental is...," Motlagh stated. (ANI)