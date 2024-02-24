Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Iran ground attack on Pakistan border targets Jaish al-Adl, terror outfit which had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Iran has reportedly conducted a ground attack, penetrating the border of Pakistan, resulting in the elimination of Ismail Shah Baksh, the top commander of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, along with several of his associates. This action follows a recent airstrike by Iran on Pakistan's border, which led to retaliatory measures from Pakistan, escalating tensions between the two nations.

    The Iranian government designates Jaish al-Adl as a terrorist group and accuses it of orchestrating numerous attacks within Iran. In December of the previous year, the group was implicated in an assault on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan province, resulting in the deaths of 11 policemen.

    Reports suggest that Jaish al-Adl's formation stemmed from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' military interventions in Syria and alleged persecution of Sunnis in Sistan-Baluchistan. The group aims to secure greater rights for the Baloch people and seeks the liberation of Sistan-Baluchistan province in Iran.

    The Balochistan region has been a focal point for insurgent activities against both Iran and Pakistan, with rebel organizations pursuing independence. This dynamic often results in cross-border attacks, with rebel groups operating in one country launching assaults and then seeking refuge in the neighboring nation. Previous confrontations between Iran and Pakistan over these issues have led to heightened tensions. 

    Background of Jaish al-Adl

    Jaish al-Adl gained notoriety for its involvement in the abduction of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in March 2016. Jadhav, engaged in cargo business near Iran's Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports, fell victim to Jaish al-Adl's actions, ultimately being traded to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in exchange for financial gain.

    Operating predominantly in Pakistan's Sistan-Baluchistan region, Jaish al-Adl, translating to 'Army of Justice', poses a significant challenge for both the Iranian and Pakistani governments due to its activities along the approximately 900km shared border.

    Designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and Iran, Jaish al-Adl operates on both sides of the border, often targeting Iranian installations. Reports estimate the group's strength at 500–600 fighters.

    Jaish al-Adl emerged from its predecessor, the Sunni militant group Jundallah, or 'soldiers of God', which conducted an insurgency against Iran from 2000 to 2010. However, the group suffered a severe blow with the capture and execution of Jundallah's leader, Abdolmalek Rigi, by Iranian authorities in 2010.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
