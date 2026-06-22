EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia for a two-day visit to advance the special partnership. He will then travel to South Korea, meeting his counterparts in both nations and delivering a speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia on Monday for a state visit from June 22-23. On arrival, he was welcomed by the State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked the State Secretary for the "warm welcome" and said that he looked forward to "fruitful engagement" aimed at advancing the India-Mongolia special partnership.

Pleased to arrive in Mongolia today. Thank State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav for the warm welcome. Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership. 🇮🇳 🇲🇳 pic.twitter.com/iN62CbzIkF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 22, 2026

"Pleased to arrive in Mongolia today. Thank State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav, for the warm welcome. Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership," Jaishankar added.

Four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea

The External Affairs Minister has embarked on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM) will pay an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from 22-25 June 2026," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that the EAM will visit Mongolia on June 22 and 23, followed by his visit to South Korea, scheduled on June 24 and 25.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on Thursday.

"EAM will visit Mongolia on 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister B Battsetseg. EAM will visit the Republic of Korea on 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026," it added.