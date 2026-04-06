Outrage erupts after Iran executes 23-year-old protester Ali Fahim over alleged US-Israel links. Activists warn more detainees face death amid a brutal crackdown.

A wave of outrage has swept across social media and human rights circles after Iranian authorities executed 23-year-old Ali Fahim, a man accused of links with the United States and Israel during the country’s January protests.

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According to Iran’s judiciary, Fahim was hanged on Monday after the verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court. The execution was confirmed by Mizan Online, the judiciary’s official outlet.

"Ali Fahim, one of the enemy elements in the terrorist riots of Dey (January)... was hanged after the Supreme Court reviewed the case and confirmed the verdict," the report stated.

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From protests to execution

Fahim’s death is tied to the unrest that erupted across Iran in late December 2025. Initially driven by rising living costs, the protests quickly evolved into a nationwide anti-government movement, peaking in early January.

Iranian authorities claim the demonstrations turned violent due to foreign interference, accusing protesters of links to Western powers and Israel. Fahim was among those accused of acting on behalf of what officials described as “the Zionist regime and the United States,” and allegedly breaking into a classified military site.

But rights groups and activists tell a very different story.

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Conflicting death tolls and narratives

Tehran maintains that over 3,000 people—including security personnel and civilians—were killed during the unrest, attributing much of the violence to “terrorist acts.”

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates the death toll to be far higher—over 7,000—claiming that the majority were protesters.

The execution also comes amid heightened tensions following a war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which reportedly began on February 28 and saw the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Another life taken”: Social media erupts

News of Fahim’s execution triggered an immediate and emotional backlash online, with activists and ordinary users expressing anger, grief, and fear for other detainees.

"Iran’s regime has executed another detainee from the January 2026 uprising: Ali Fahim. A young protester, tortured since his arrest, was sentenced to death by notorious “hanging judge” Abolghassem Salavati. In less than two weeks, Iran has executed 10 political prisoners. Amirhossein Hatami, Mohammad Amin Biglari, and Shahin Vahedparast have already been executed. Abolfazl Salehi is now at imminent risk." wrote Iran HRM on X.

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Another user highlighted Fahim’s age and the broader crackdown:

"Another Iranian has been executed. Ali Fahim was among the people who protested against the Islamic Republic in January. He was just 23 year old. Every day, the government continues to execute individuals who were arrested during those demonstrations. The lives of all detainees from January’s protests are in immediate danger. This government has repeatedly shown that it does not value the lives of its own citizens and continues to kill innocent people simply for opposing it."

Others focused on the human cost behind the headlines.

"This is not a scene from a movie. This is 23-year-old Ali Fahim - before he was executed by the Islamic regime this morning. Alone. Innocent," wrote a user on X.

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And calls for international intervention grew louder.

"The bloodshed in Iran continues. On April 7, the Velayat-e-Faqih regime executed Ali Fahim. We urgently call on the United States, European Union member states, Amnesty International, and the United Nations to act immediately. Every hour of silence costs another life. Silence is complicity. Act now," another added.

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