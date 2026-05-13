According to JNU expert Srikanth Kondapalli, the Iran conflict is heavily impacting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, making it difficult to build consensus for the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit, especially with new members involved.

Iran Conflict's Impact on BRICS Consensus

Chinese Studies Expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, said that the ongoing Iran conflict is significantly affecting deliberations at the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, particularly efforts to build consensus ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit expected to be conducted in September.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Indeed, the Iran conflict is taking a heavy toll on many of the meetings, including the BRICS Foreign Ministerial Meeting expected this week."

He noted that the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is part of the preparatory process for the 18th BRICS Summit expected to take place in September. He said, "There is, of course, the 18th BRICS Summit meeting that has to take place somewhere in September, and part of the preparations for that is the Foreign Ministerial Meeting."

According to Kondapalli, the ongoing regional conflict has complicated efforts to finalise a consensus draft declaration, particularly because Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are now part of the expanded BRICS grouping.

"They're looking for consensus on the draft for the meeting in September, but the conflict affects it because it's active in Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, now new BRICS members," he said. "The consensus is problematic on the draft," he added.

Unresolved Agenda Items and Financial Cooperation

Kondapalli said BRICS continues to focus on issues related to emerging economies, multipolarity and financial cooperation, but several agenda items remain unresolved. "BRICS stands for Emerging Economies, multi-polarity, and an intercontinental initiative, he said. He added, " It's also for development finances through the New Development Bank of BRICS... Local currencies exchange and de-dollarisation are additional items." "These issues are complicated, with no consensus so far," Kondapalli said, adding that "the Foreign Ministerial Meeting becomes more complicated due to the conflict."

High-Level Engagements in New Delhi

India, for the next couple of days, is set to be a centre for global engagements as foreign ministers from the BRICS member nations are set to arrive to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled from May 14 to May 15.

Russia-India Bilateral Agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also set to arrive in India today as he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 13, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will focus on discussing the progress in implementing the agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India in December 2025, as well as preparations for the leaders' upcoming talks in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. The ministers will exchange views on current international and regional issues, with a special focus on the situation in West Asia and will also compare notes on approaches to cooperation within the UN, BRICS and G20. They will also exchange views on a broad range of priorities for bilateral collaboration, including boosting trade; invigorating efforts to create stable transport, logistical and financial channels protected from unlawful external pressures; intensifying energy cooperation; and expanding contacts in science and space technologies.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also scheduled to arrive in India to take part in the high-level engagement. (ANI)