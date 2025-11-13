Iran, Argentina, Ireland, and Singapore strongly condemned the November 10 terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 12 people. Nations expressed solidarity with India as the NIA leads the investigation into the heinous car blast.

Iran Condemns Terrorism, Expresses Sympathy

Strongly condemning "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Iran on Thursday expressed deepest sympathy to the families of the victims of the terrorist car explosion near the Red Fort area. At least 12 people have been killed and several others were injured in the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on the evening of November 10.

In a post on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said it "once again expresses its deepest sympathy to the Government and the families of the victims of the terrorist car explosion near the #RedFort area in New Delhi, and wishes a swift recovery for those injured in this tragic incident." https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/1988955145359749284?s=20

The Embassy added that it "strongly condemns #terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." This latest message followed an earlier statement issued on November 10, in which Iran had conveyed its sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries from the blast.

In that post, the Embassy said it "expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India." It also stated that it "conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident."

International Community Rallies Behind India

As Iran reiterated its support, Argentina also issued a strong condemnation of the attack.

Argentina Stands With India

Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, said "Argentina stands with India and its Prime Minister in this difficult moment," according to an official release by the Argentine Embassy. Calling the acts "unacceptable," he noted that Argentina joins India and all peace-loving nations in rejecting "all forms of terror."

He further stated that "in today's world, it is unacceptable that some countries promote and harbor terrorism," recalling that Argentina "was the target of terrorist actions in the recent past," referring to the 1992 Israeli Embassy attack and the 1994 AMIA Jewish Community Centre bombing. "In both of these combined attacks, we lost one hundred innocent lives, and we have not forgotten," the release said.

He added that "President Javier Milei has been emphatic about the need to reject any form of terror as a political weapon," while expressing Argentina's "solidarity with the victims and our unwavering support for the Indian authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Ireland also conveyed its message of support on Thursday. In a statement shared on X, Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, expressed "heartfelt condolences to the victims" of the blast. He said terrorism has "no place in society" and reaffirmed that Ireland "strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and stands with the Indian people."

Singapore echoed similar sentiments. Its Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote on X, "Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort on 10 Nov. Heartfelt condolences to the families of victims. May those injured recover soon. Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time."

International reactions continued, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Wednesday that the blast was "clearly" a "terrorist attack." Praising India's handling of the investigation, he said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations," adding that India "doesn't need our help, and they are doing a good job."

India Vows Swift Justice, Launches Probe

As these global responses came in, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives in what it described as a "heinous terror incident." It directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" to ensure the perpetrators, collaborators and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting the probe. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded. (ANI)