Iran's VP Mohammad Reza Aref claims a 'great victory' over the US is near, despite renewed hostilities. US President Trump downplayed military strikes in the Strait of Hormuz as a 'love tap,' insisting a ceasefire remains in effect.

Iran's Vice President Signals 'Great Victory'

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has claimed that the Islamic Republic will soon be marking a "great victory" in its ongoing confrontation with the United States and Israel, as reported by the state-run Press TV.

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Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref voiced defiant optimism on Thursday regarding the international constraints currently facing the country. He signalled that the period of economic and diplomatic isolation was nearing its end, suggesting an imminent shift in the nation's fortunes. "We will soon hold our victory celebration, and the sanctions and pressures that have been imposed on the Iranian nation over recent years will be lifted with the great victory of the Iranian nation," Aref was quoted as saying. His remarks underscored a conviction that Tehran is on the verge of overcoming the systematic external pressures applied against it in recent years.

Exchange of Fire in Strait of Hormuz

These pronouncements were made against a backdrop of renewed hostilities, as both nations engaged in an exchange of fire within the strategic Strait of Hormuz on the same day. Tehran has levelled accusations against Washington for allegedly violating the standing ceasefire, while American officials have maintained that they do not intend to escalate the situation and that the truce remains operational.

Trump Downplays Clashes, Maintains Ceasefire

Adding to the tension, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Iranian leadership, cautioning that "we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently" should a formal agreement not be reached in the near future.

In a phone conversation with Rachel Scott, Senior Political Correspondent for ABC News, the President insisted that the ceasefire is still in effect despite the recent skirmishes. He sought to downplay the significance of the American military strikes, characterising the retaliatory actions as "just a love tap." When specifically questioned by Scott on whether the reported escalation signalled a collapse of the truce, Trump responded, "No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect."

Earlier, the President utilised Truth Social to confirm that three American destroyers had "transited very successfully" out of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the vessels were fired upon by Iranian forces during the passage but claimed that the opposing naval boats were "completely destroyed," while missiles and drones targeting the US assets were intercepted.

Details of US Military Strikes Emerge

Providing further context on the nature of the American response, Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a senior US official, reported that the military had conducted strikes on strategically vital maritime corridors. These strikes followed reports of multiple explosions near the Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

In a series of updates on X, Griffin stated that the official confirmed the strikes but emphasised that the operation was not a precursor to a wider conflict. "US military just carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is not a restarting of the war," Griffin posted. The official reportedly reiterated that the action was restricted in its objectives and should not be viewed as a breakdown of current de-escalation efforts, stating it was "not a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire."