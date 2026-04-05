Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya HQ spokesperson claimed a 'bitter defeat' for the US in Isfahan, while President Trump hailed the 'daring' rescue of two downed F-15 crew members as a historic victory and proof of US air dominance.

Iran Claims 'Bitter Defeat' for US

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the Spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Sunday claimed that the United States faced a "bitter defeat" in southern Isfahan after President Donald Trump said that they had rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. While President Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind", Iran labelled it as their victory after shooting down one C-130-class aircraft involved in the operation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Press TV, Zolfaghari said, "The heroic operations of Iranian forces against US aggressors in southern Isfahan reveal the hollow nature of the American military and the humiliating failure of its forces. Trump tries to justify the bitter defeat of his feeble army by creating confusion for public opinion."

"We had previously warned that the brave fighters of the nation in the armed forces, with God's help, would cut down any invader and utterly crush the aggressors. The decisive victory of Iranian forces in southern Isfahan is a clear example of this courageous action," he added.

Trump Hails 'Daring' Rescue Mission as US Victory

This comes after Trump, in a social media post, hailed the rescue mission as a victory for the US. He also confirmed that the rescued crew member sustained injuries.

The US President wrote, "We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue."

Details of the Rescue Operations

He noted that the US Military sent dozens of aircraft with the "most lethal weapons" for the second rescue mission, after local Iranian groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters. Trump said, "At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot yesterday, which we did not confirm because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two US Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. We will never leave an American warfighter behind!"

"The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a single American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that all Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. God bless America, God bless our Troops, and Happy Easter to all," the social media post read.

Conflicting Reports and Additional Claims

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had shot down a US aircraft involved in the rescue operation. According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Fars news agency has shared a photograph of smoke rising from a field. Both the US and Iran were conducting search operations for the missing crew member.

During the search operations, Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters, according to CNN. (ANI)