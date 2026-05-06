Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss bilateral ties and the West Asia crisis. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic tour that also included Russia, Pakistan, and Oman.

Iran, China Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi has held high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, according to a report by Iran's state-run Press TV.

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Araghchi arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Wang Yi. According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the visit is aimed at addressing international developments amid the escalating crisis in West Asia.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the engagement in a post on X, stating that the two leaders would "hold talks" to exchange views on the current geopolitical climate.

In a separate statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi noted that the trip is part of Tehran's "ongoing diplomatic consultations" with various global partners. He emphasised that the discussions would focus on both bilateral ties and regional stability.

Tehran's Broader Diplomatic Push

This visit to Beijing follows a significant three-nation tour that took Araghchi to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia. These engagements form part of a broader diplomatic push by Iran to consolidate regional support during the current West Asian turmoil.

Strategic Alignment with Russia

During his recent stop in St Petersburg, Araghchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by TASS, Putin affirmed that Moscow is prepared to do "everything in its power" to facilitate a rapid peace settlement in the Middle East.

The Russian President further observed that the Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their national sovereignty. During these detailed discussions, Araghchi specifically addressed the "war and aggression" involving the United States and Israel. Putin also assured that Russia would support Iran's interests and assist in efforts to restore peace to the region. This meeting underscored the deepening strategic alignment between Tehran and Moscow.

Consultations in Pakistan and Oman

Prior to his Russian visit, Araghchi travelled to Pakistan, where he "reviewed past events and the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue," according to officials. He described the consultations in Islamabad as "very productive."

Shifting the focus to maritime security, the Foreign Minister then visited Muscat. Discussions in Oman centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. As quoted by the IRNA news agency, Araghchi highlighted the importance of this cooperation, stating, "Iran and Oman are the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, making mutual consultations necessary - especially as safe passage through the Strait has become a significant global issue."

These diplomatic missions reflect Tehran's efforts to engage its regional partners amid a sharpening power struggle with the US over the control of vital waterways and regional influence. (ANI)