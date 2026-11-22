Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister calls US sanctions a hostile act, threatening to break the economic siege. Meanwhile, negotiations on the nuclear program remain stalled, despite President Trump's demand for a permanent, non-nuclear agreement.

Iran Calls US Economic Blockade Hostile Amid Nuclear Deal Uncertainty

Tehran [Iran], November 22 (ANI): Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday (local time) described the US-imposed blockade on Iran as a hostile act, warning that Tehran would take all necessary measures to break the economic siege, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, as cited by Al Jazeera. “We consider the economic siege a hostile act, and we will take any necessary measures to break this economic siege,” Gharibabadi said. He also said that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme have not yet begun, adding that Iran’s nuclear materials would not be exported under any circumstances, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be difficult if the United States accepts reasonable conditions in accordance with international law, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera. He stressed that resolving the crisis would require Washington to acknowledge its mistakes and fulfil its previous commitments. Araghchi also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Gaza, which he described as a “silent genocide”, Al Jazeera reported. The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer in negotiations.

Meanwhile today, US President Donald Trump said that any potential agreement with Iran would be "permanent" and aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reiterating his insistence on securing what he described as a genuine and lasting deal with the country. "I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, expressing his determination to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran while describing his attacks on the country's senior leadership as a significant shift for the Iranian regime. He characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational", but questioned its reliability in negotiations, alleging that Tehran had a history of making agreements and subsequently breaking them. (ANI)