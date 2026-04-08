US War Secretary Pete Hegseth claims a 'decisive military victory' in 'Operation Epic Fury,' saying Iran 'begged' for a ceasefire. He said 800 US strikes decimated Iran's military, leading to a two-week truce brokered with Pakistan's help.

US claims 'decisive military victory'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed that Tehran "begged" for a truce, maintaining that Washington achieved a "decisive military victory" during 'Operation Epic Fury.' Briefing journalists at the White House after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, Hegseth maintained that the American military had delivered a devastating strike against Iran's strategic assets via a massive aerial campaign.

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"President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it...Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield...Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come," he said. He noted that American forces launched hundreds of attacks within a few hours. "We conducted 800 strikes on Tuesday night, destroying Iran's defence industrial base. Iran's factories have been razed to the ground," he remarked. Hegseth claimed that Iran's new Supreme Leader "is wounded and disfigured," referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, though he did not offer additional evidence to support the claim.

Trump chose mercy, says Hegseth

He noted that the extensive damage to Tehran's military infrastructure has significantly altered the regional balance of power. "President Trump had the power to cripple Iran's entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime just happened to look at what happened to their predecessors," he said.

Trump announces two-week ceasefire

US President Donald Trump earlier suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." He noted that this was subject to Iran agreeing to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran," he said. Trump noted that Iran had agreed to almost all points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

Iran agrees to truce, safe passage in Strait of Hormuz

Accepting the American peace overture, the Iranian side agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X, stating that Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

Declaring the official stance on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Araghchi wrote, "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces."

Diplomatic talks set for Islamabad

With both sides adhering to the truce, the focus now shifts to diplomatic channels. Talks between the Iranian side, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US delegation, led by Vice-President JD Vance, are set for Friday in Islamabad.